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Rehoming efforts give hundreds of pets a second chance

<p>Since July 2022 as many as 387 dogs and 300 cats in Parkes have found loving families through Parkes Shire Council\\'s rehoming program.</p>\\n
<p>Since July 2022 as many as 387 dogs and 300 cats in Parkes have found loving families through Parkes Shire Council\\'s rehoming program.</p>\\n

Since July 2022 as many as 387 dogs and 300 cats in Parkes have found loving families through Parkes Shire Council's rehoming program.

Parkes Shire Council has committed itself to helping impounded pets find safe, loving homes
September 9, 2026 • 03:21

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