Rehoming efforts give hundreds of pets a second chance

An improved animal rehoming process through Parkes Shire Council has seen more than 600 cats and dogs in the last few years given a second chance in life. Council has committed itself to helping impounded pets find safe, loving homes and has strengthened its rehoming process in two particular and crucial ways. Since January 2024, council staff notify registered animal rehoming organisations about every impounded animal, and they promote animals available for adoption on council's website and social media pages. "These improvements are making a real difference," council said. Over the past year, from July 2025 to July 2026, 94 dogs and 97 cats found new homes. Overall, since July 2022 as many as 387 dogs and 300 cats have found loving families. "That's 687 animals given a second chance and a brighter future," council said. "A huge thank you to our dedicated rehoming partners, council staff and everyone who has opened their hearts and homes to a rescue pet. "Together we're creating better outcomes for animals across the Parkes Shire." So if you're thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, take a look on council's social pages to see animals looking for their forever home.