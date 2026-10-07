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Planning a new path to get Parkes moving

<p>The Parkes Shire has changed considerably since the 2016 Pedestrian and Active Movement Plan was developed, with most of its projects completed.</p>\\n
<p>The Parkes Shire has changed considerably since the 2016 Pedestrian and Active Movement Plan was developed, with most of its projects completed.</p>\\n

The Parkes Shire has changed considerably since the 2016 Pedestrian and Active Movement Plan was developed, with most of its projects completed.

Parkes Shire Council has received funding to update its Pedestrian and Active Movement Plan
October 7, 2026 • 09:29

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