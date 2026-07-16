A new public standpipe is now operational on Saleyards Road outside the Parkes Pound.

It replaces the previous unit which had experienced multiple breakdowns over several years.

The upgraded system provides a more reliable service, Parkes Shire Council said, and features improved metering technology to accurately record water usage.

The standpipe now operates using a convenient tap-and-go payment system, allowing customers to pay by credit or debit card and receive immediate confirmation of the amount of water purchased.

This new payment method replaces the previous invoicing process, meaning users no longer need to apply for approval or obtain an access card to purchase water.

Council has set the price of water from the standpipe at $5.80 per kilolitre.

Clear operating instructions are displayed at the site to assist residents, rural landholders, contractors and other users.

While the new system removes the need for access cards for most customers, a limited number of existing users who require a standpipe card for operational purposes will be contacted by council.

The standpipe was installed by Parkes Shire Council's water utilities team, with a local electrical contractor engaged to complete the electrical works, and it's been operating for almost a week now.

Infrastructure operations manager Graeme Bayliss said the new standpipe would provide a more efficient and user-friendly service for customers.

"This upgrade delivers a more reliable and modern system that makes it easier for customers to access water when they need it," Mr Bayliss said.

"The tap-and-go payment system simplifies the process, provides immediate confirmation of purchases and ensures water usage is accurately measured and charged.

"We're pleased to have this new facility available for our residents, rural landholders and contractors."

Customers who experience any issues using the standpipe are encouraged to contact council's customer service team who will refer the matter to council's water utilities staff for assistance.