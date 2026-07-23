As public schools return for the start of Term 3 this week, child safety will be in the spotlight with a new road safety campaign rolled out across Parkes and Forbes.

It aims to educate parents and caregivers about the rules and how to correctly use the ‘No Parking’ (drop off/pick up) zones at local schools.

Parkes and Forbes Shire Councils’ Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer Melanie Suitor said parking rules around schools protect sight distances, provide safe drop off opportunities and minimise confusion where children are crossing roads.

“The campaign will include a number of strategies such as corflute pole wraps, social media posts, school newsletter inserts and local media coverage," she said.

“Drivers will notice the installation of the corflute pole wraps at each ‘No Parking’ (drop off/pick up) zone.

"They are brightly coloured, located at eye level when you are in a vehicle and remind you of the rules that apply.

"A 'No Parking' sign means that you can only stop on a length of road or in an area to which the 'No Parking' sign applies to drop off or pick up passengers.

"You can’t stay in the zone longer than two minutes and the driver has to be within three metres of the vehicle at all times. The sign will tell you what times the zone is operational."

Ms Suitor said if motorists use the 'No Parking' zones correctly it will improve traffic flow, relieve congestion and create a safer environment.

The penalty for not using a 'No Parking’ zone correctly in a school zone is $235 and two demerit points, since 25 July last year.

Ms Suitor said it is also important to understand the rules for ‘No Stopping’ signs.

"A 'No Stopping' sign means the driver of a vehicle must not stop at any time on a length of road or in an area to which the 'No Stopping' sign applies - not for a minute, not for a second, not at all," she said

"'No Stopping' signs are installed in areas where clear sight is required for safety reasons, such as on the approach or departure to crossings or at intersections.

"Line of sight around schools is critical to both motorists and pedestrians alike. When vehicles obstruct that line of sight, tragedies can occur, particularly with small children who are so difficult to see."

The penalty for stopping in a ‘No Stopping’ zone in a school zone is $423 and two demerit points, since July last year.

"So, help keep our local kids safe and abide by the parking signs," Ms Suitor said.