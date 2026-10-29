Inquiry report adds to opposition to proposal says council

Parkes Shire Council has acknowledged the release of the NSW Legislative Council Select Committee’s inquiry report into proposed energy-from-waste facilities, released on 20 October. Parkes Mayor Neil Westcott said the recommendations listed in the report were an important step in reinforcing the Parkes community's concerns about a proposal for Parkes. The report makes 40 findings and 22 recommendations, including Recommendation 7, which calls on the NSW Government to impose a moratorium on current energy-from-waste proposals and commission an independent, transparent review of designated precincts and site-selection processes. The committee recommended the proposed facilities in Parkes and Goulburn be halted pending an independent review, and that all four designated precincts, including Parkes, be reviewed. “While the recommendations are not binding on the NSW Government, they add further weight to the significant opposition to this proposal and make it increasingly difficult to justify proceeding without addressing the community’s concerns,” Mayor Westcott said. “I stand united with the Mayor of Goulburn in opposing the way this proposal has been progressed, and I thank everyone who made a submission, particularly those who took the time to speak at the inquiry hearing in Parkes. “More than 1400 submissions were received across Parkes and Goulburn, the majority opposing the proposed facilities. "This sends a strong message about the lack of community acceptance and social licence for these projects.” The NSW Government has 90 days to respond to the report’s recommendations. "Council will continue to advocate for the community and maintain its opposition to the proposed Parkes facility," Cr Westcott said.