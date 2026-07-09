Parkes Shire Council is encouraging local not-for-profit and community organisations to take advantage of its Community Financial Assistance Grants Program, with the first funding round for 2026/2027 now open.

Applications will close at 5pm on Monday, 28 July.

Community Financial Assistance Grants provide practical support to organisations delivering projects, events and services that enhance the wellbeing, vibrancy and connectedness of communities across the Parkes Shire.

The program includes three funding streams:

• General community grants up to $1000 to assist with a specific project, initiative or community event.

• Rates and charges assistance for eligible organisations and groups.

• Leasing and licensing assistance, allowing eligible organisations to apply for reduced leasing and licensing fees for council-owned properties.

Parkes Shire Mayor Neil Westcott encouraged eligible organisations to apply and take advantage of the funding available.

"Our community organisations play an essential role in making the Parkes Shire a vibrant and connected place to live," he said.

"Whether they're delivering sporting activities, cultural events, community services or local initiatives, their volunteers make an enormous contribution to the wellbeing of our communities.

"If you have a project, event or initiative that will benefit your community, I encourage you to apply. Even modest funding can make a significant difference in helping local groups bring great ideas to life.”

Council’s grants team is on hand if you're unsure which funding stream is right for your organisation or need assistance completing your application.

Please contact the team on grants@parkes.nsw.gov.au at least two weeks before the closing date.

For more information, to view the Community Financial Assistance Policy and to apply online, visit https://bit.ly/3OYKZhJ.

For further information or assistance with your application, please contact Veronica Shaw on (02) 6861 2333.