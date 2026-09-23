GM to retire after 34 years' service to council

Parkes Shire Council's general manager Kent Boyd has announced he will not seek an extension of his employment contract. It marks the end of more than 34 years of service with council - 15 of those spent as general manager. A letter from Mr Boyd was tabled at last Tuesday’s ordinary council meeting, advising of his intentions to take accrued leave from the end of October to the conclusion of his contract on 2 July next year. Mr Boyd said the decision represented an opportunity for a planned and orderly transition to the next generation of leadership. “It has been a rare privilege to serve the Parkes Shire community for such a substantial part of my career," he said. "I thank the mayor and councillors, past and present, for the trust and support shown to me during my tenure and remain committed to ensuring a smooth transition.” On behalf of council Mayor Neil Westcott acknowledged Mr Boyd’s dedicated service and leadership, and his significant contribution to the organisation and the broader Parkes Shire community. “Council acknowledges the enormous contribution Kent has made to Parkes Shire over more than three decades,” the Mayor said. “His leadership has helped guide council and the community through a period of significant growth and change, and he leaves a legacy across the organisation and the wider shire. “One of the most significant achievements during this time was the establishment of the Parkes Special Activation Precinct, which began as a vision developed by a small team at Parkes Shire Council and went on to become the first Special Activation Precinct in NSW. “Kent’s leadership, commitment and strategic insight played an important role in the development of the SAP and in establishing a regional development model that has since been adopted in other parts of the state.” The Mayor also recognised the contribution of the broader council team involved in shaping the strategic direction of the Parkes Shire over recent years. As part of the leadership transition, council appointed director of infrastructure and sustainability Andrew Francis as acting general manager from 30 October. Mr Francis will remain in the role until a new general manager is recruited and appointed, or until otherwise determined by council. Council also formally approved Mr Boyd's request to access his accrued leave entitlement prior to the conclusion of his contract. Mr Boyd said he was proud of what had been achieved during his time with council and remained confident about the future of the Parkes Shire. “It has been a great privilege to serve this community. I leave with immense gratitude for the opportunities I have been given, pride in what has been accomplished together, confidence in those who will continue the work and an unwavering belief the best years of Parkes Shire are still ahead," he said. Council has now approved the start of the general manager recruitment process, which includes engaging an external recruitment consultant.