Social media
Home page>News>Council>GM to retire after 34 ye...
Council

GM to retire after 34 years' service to council

<p>Parkes Shire Council\\'s general manager Kent Boyd will soon retire after 34 years\\' service.</p>\\n
<p>Parkes Shire Council\\'s general manager Kent Boyd will soon retire after 34 years\\' service.</p>\\n

Parkes Shire Council's general manager Kent Boyd will soon retire after 34 years' service.

Parkes Shire Council's general manager Kent Boyd will retire after 34 years' service, taking leave at the end of October
September 23, 2026 • 03:43

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES