Forbes Shire Council will be getting behind National Road Safety Week 2026 with a range of activities.

The week runs from 17 to 24 May and highlights the impact of road trauma and how to reduce it.

During the week, road users are encouraged to take the pledge to Drive So Others Survive - including not being distracted while driving, not speeding and to never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils' Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer, Melanie Suitor, says the Councils' have been supporting the initiative since 2017.

"During National Road Safety Week 2026, yellow ribbons will be displayed all across the country to remember those we have lost on the roads and to remind us to drive safely.

“The trauma caused by road crashes echoes through our community and is felt by so many - family and friends, work colleagues, community groups, emergency service workers and local communities.

"Our fleet vehicles and staff will proudly display yellow ribbons, and you are encouraged to pick up a vehicle sticker and/or lapel ribbon for free from our administration offices in Parkes, Forbes, Condobolin and Lake Cargelligo," Ms Suitor said.

The email signatures of the three Councils' staff will display the National Road Safety Week artwork for the week.

Forbes Town Hall will be lit yellow for the week along with the monument on Memorial Hill and the Sir Henry Parkes statue in Parkes.

Lachlan Children Services and Central West Family Day Care will be focusing on road safety during the week too - providing vehicle ribbons to families and colouring in for the children.

"Driving is one of the highest risks that our workers are exposed to. So, on Monday 18 May, Wednesday 20 May and Thursday 21 May, staff from all three Councils will be attending information sessions focusing on driver fatigue," Ms Suitor said.

The session will provide information about what driver fatigue is, the risks, how to avoid it, how to be a safer driver, the science of sleep as well as Council's Fatigue Policy.

You can sign the pledge to Drive So Others Survive online at www.roadsafetyweek.com.au.

National Road Safety Week is organised by the SARAH Group (Safer Australian Roads and Highways) in partnership with governments and road safety stakeholders.