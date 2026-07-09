A car show, bush dance, a long lunch and our annual Christmas carnival are just some of our local events that have received funding thanks to Parkes Shire Council.

Council is excited to announce the recipients of round 1 of its Events Financial Assistance Program (EFAP) for 2026.

The round was popular, it said, with seven applicants requesting more than $45,000 in support.

Council has been able to allocate $39,250 to these various community events that will be taking place throughout the shire this year.

The EFAP is designed to support both new and existing events that contribute positively to the Parkes community.

The funding, which includes cash and in-kind support such as facility use and equipment, will enhance various local and regional events.

The recipients include Central West Lachlan Landcare granted with $8690 of in-kind support to hold the next Parkes Homegrown event in Cooke Park on Saturday 12 September and a $1310 cash contribution.

Central West Car Club will receive $5000 for its annual Show 'n' Shine, this year taking place at McGlynn Park on Saturday 17 October that's also a charity fundraiser.

The Parkes Action Club will get a $4345 in-kind contribution and $655 cash for the town's Christmas carnival in Cooke Park, this year being held on a Saturday, 5 December, and $5200 in-kind support and $2000 funding will help the Parkes Ministers Association put on another Christmas Carols in Cooke Park on Sunday 13 December.

Hosting commemorations for Remembrance Day on Wednesday 11 November at the Cooke Park Cenotaph will be that little bit easier for the Parkes RSL Sub-Branch who has $1500 worth of council support and $500 cash.

And events like this month's exciting Bush Dance, Dinner and Poetry night on Saturday 25 July and a Glitter and Glow 70s/80s night set down for Saturday 12 September, both at Adavale Lane Community Centre to help build community spirit, wouldn't be possible without the $4050 these have received.

Tullamore Bowling and Citizens Club is hosting a Long Lunch later in the year and the $6000 granted will go a long way to making this community event to bring Tullamore together, happen.

In total council has provided $19,735 of in-kind support and $19,515 in monetary donations.

Parkes Shire Council general manager Kent Boyd said they are pleased to support such a diverse range of events through the program.

"Each of these events play a crucial role in enhancing community engagement, boosting local tourism, and fostering a sense of pride within our region," he said.

"Council’s commitment to supporting these initiatives reflects what the community has requested - to build a vibrant, inclusive, and sustainable Parkes Shire.

"We look forward to seeing the positive impact these events continue to have on our community."

Alan Flavel and David Lewis of the Tullamore Bowling and Citizens Club thanked council for the funding for their upcoming inaugural long lunch.

"It really means a lot to the club. We were really struggling for a couple of years, but a lot of volunteering and work have gone in to get the club back-up to where it was," they said.

"We will host the inaugural long lunch with this grant and make it a yearly event, and build and build until it becomes well known in the shire."

Tricia Trim from the Parkes Coradgery and Diggers Club also thanked council for the assistance, which they had received in the previous round of the program, $8500 in-kind support.

"We’ve had our event, the Parkes Picnic Races, on 6 June. Unfortunately this year we had a wet track with no horses, but it was still a very successful day," she said.

"We have received wonderful feedback and everybody who attended really, really enjoyed it. We would like to thank council for the support."

The next round of the Events Financial Assistance Program will open in October for events to be held in the first half of 2027.

Details and application forms can be found on Parkes Shire Council's website: https://www.parkes.nsw.gov.au/Community/Grants-and-funding/Councils-Grants-Programs.