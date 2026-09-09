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Free restraint checks to protect our young passengers

<p>Road safety and injury prevention officer Melanie Suitor said it\\'s important your child restraint is installed correctly and checked regularly.</p>\\n
<p>Road safety and injury prevention officer Melanie Suitor said it\\'s important your child restraint is installed correctly and checked regularly.</p>\\n

Road safety and injury prevention officer Melanie Suitor said it's important your child restraint is installed correctly and checked regularly.

Free child restraint checks by authorised fitter return to Parkes and Forbes
September 9, 2026 • 07:00
Updated, September 10, 2026 • 12:43

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