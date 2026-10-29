Francis to lead council as acting GM

Parkes Shire Council's director of infrastructure and sustainability Andrew Francis will take on the role of acting general manager from Friday as Kent Boyd retires. The appointment will provide leadership and continuity while council undertakes the recruitment process for a permanent general manager. Mr Francis brings extensive experience and knowledge of council and the Parkes Shire, having served as director infrastructure and sustainability since 2015. During this time, he has overseen key infrastructure and sustainability responsibilities and developed a strong understanding of council’s operations, priorities and challenges. His involvement in regional alliances and committees through the Central NSW Joint Organisation has also provided valuable experience in regional collaboration and leadership, working with other councils and organisations on issues affecting communities across the region. Parkes Shire Mayor Neil Westcott said Mr Francis was well placed to step into the interim role and provide stability during the transition. “Andrew has a strong understanding of council, our communities and the challenges and opportunities facing the Parkes Shire. His experience in local government and his involvement in regional initiatives will be valuable as he takes on this responsibility,” Mayor Westcott said. “We are fortunate to have someone with Andrew’s knowledge and experience available to lead council during this period, ensuring we maintain momentum on our projects, services and priorities while the recruitment process takes place. Council has commenced the process to recruit a permanent General Manager, in accordance with the Office of Local Government’s Guidelines for the Appointment and Oversight of General Managers. The recruitment process will include the engagement of an external recruitment consultant to support council in attracting and assessing suitable candidates for the position. Mayor Westcott said it was important that council followed a thorough and transparent process to appoint the right person to lead the organisation into the future. “Appointing a General Manager is one of council’s most important responsibilities. We want to ensure we undertake a robust process that identifies the right person to lead our organisation, support our staff and continue delivering for the Parkes Shire community,” he said.