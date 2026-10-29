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Francis to lead council as acting GM

<p>Andrew Francis will take on the role of acting general manager from Friday.</p>\\n
<p>Andrew Francis will take on the role of acting general manager from Friday.</p>\\n

Andrew Francis will take on the role of acting general manager from Friday.

Andrew Francis takes on role of acting general manager at Parkes Shire Council as Kent Boyd retires
October 29, 2026 • 04:35

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