A range of cultural events and activities that celebrate creativity and heritage in the Parkes Shire have been given a financial boost.

Parkes Shire Council has announced four successful recipients of its 2026 Cultural Grants Program.

And fittingly during NAIDOC Week, two of the successful projects commemorate the 50th anniversary of NAIDOC, which recognises and celebrates the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

Parkes Shire Mayor Neil Westcott congratulated the successful applicants and acknowledged the positive impact their projects will have across the community.

"Congratulations to each of this year's recipients. These projects reflect the passion, creativity and dedication of the volunteers and community organisations who work so hard to bring people together through arts, culture and shared experiences," he said.

"The Cultural Grants Program aims to nurture local skills, talents and creativity while supporting community groups to deliver innovative and meaningful cultural activities that enrich life across the Parkes Shire.

"Over the past eight years, Council has invested more than $100,000 through this program, supporting more than 30 local community groups and not-for-profit organisations to deliver musical, cultural and artistic initiatives that strengthen our communities."

An exciting project in Peak Hill is in the works to mark the 50th anniversary of NAIDOC and $4400 will help Peak Hill Country Crafts, auspicing the Peak Hill NAIDOC Committee, bring it to life.

The funding will support the Voices of Wisdom: Peak Hill Elders Project, which aims to document and celebrate the lives, knowledge and contributions of Aboriginal Elders from Peak Hill.

The project will engage Parkes photographer Marc Payne to create a series of high-quality, large-scale portraits that will form part of a public exhibition.

Meanwhile Central West Lachlan Landcare is partnering with the Parkes NAIDOC Family Fun Day Committee to deliver a 50-year NAIDOC celebration at Bushman's Hill with $2000 going towards it.

The September event will recognise Indigenous culture and achievements, and is open to all members of the Parkes community.

Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society will celebrate two significant milestones in 2026: 150 years since its first production in 1875 and 75 years since its reformation in 1951.

$2000 will assist with ICONIC 75, a month-long celebration featuring an exhibition of society memorabilia and a concert series showcasing its rich history.

And $1200 will support a flower arranging workshop organised by the Parkes PA & H Association, designed to develop skills and encourage greater participation in the floral art section of the Parkes Show.

The workshop aims to inspire new exhibitors and revitalise one of the show's much-loved competition sections.

Cultural, education and library services manager Kerryn Jones said the program attracted strong interest, highlighting the enthusiasm for cultural initiatives across the shire.

"We were delighted by the number of applications received this year," Ms Jones said.

"Unfortunately, some applications could not be fully considered because they were incomplete or were missing the required supporting documentation.

"We strongly encourage anyone planning to apply in future rounds to contact council's grants team at grants@parkes.nsw.gov.au before submitting their application.

"The grants team is happy to help applicants ensure all required information and attachments are included, giving their application the best opportunity to be fully evaluated."

Councillor Bill Jayet and Lyn McLeod, who joined the assessment panel to review this year's applications, were also at the announcement to congratulate the successful applicants.