Dogs are now prohibited at Harrison Park, Woodward Oval and Keast Park.

The new restriction enforced by Parkes Shire Council follows a six-week community consultation and ongoing concerns raised by sporting groups regarding dog waste on playing surfaces.

Updated signage has been installed at each of the three sporting fields, bringing the new restrictions into effect, and advising residents and visitors of the prohibition and the penalties that apply.

Patrols will be conducted, council said, to ensure people are following the new restrictions.

Under the Local Government Act 1993, people who fail to comply with the prohibition may face on-the-spot fines, with penalties of up to $1100.

"These patrols are about ensuring everyone understands the new rules and helping to protect our sporting fields for the thousands of players, families and volunteers who use them each year," Mayor Neil Westcott said.

"We ask all dog owners to respect the new restrictions and make use of the many other parks and open spaces available across the shire.

"Rangers will have the authority to issue infringement notices to anyone found breaching the prohibition."

The decision to prohibit dogs at Woodward Oval and Harrison and Keast parks was made at council's June meeting after councillors reviewed the results of the six-week public engagement process which attracted 51 submissions from the community.

Feedback highlighted concerns about hygiene, public safety, the impact of dog waste on organised sport, and ongoing compliance with existing regulations.

"While the decision to prohibit dogs at these sporting fields was not taken lightly, council believes it provides the clearest and most effective way to address ongoing concerns and ensure these facilities remain safe and enjoyable for sporting users," Cr Westcott said.

"Council acknowledges the concerns raised by responsible dog owners and recognises the importance of providing suitable spaces where dogs can be exercised.

"Council is currently investigating several other larger locations for off-leash areas, both fenced and open in a variety of areas across town.

"The consultation identified strong support for responsible dog ownership, increased education and improved compliance measures."

Residents are reminded that dogs are still welcome in many other public open spaces throughout the Parkes Shire, provided owners comply with the relevant regulations.

These include keeping dogs under effective control, cleaning up after them, and observing leash requirements or designated off-leash areas where applicable.

For more information about where dogs are permitted and the responsibilities of dog owners, visit council's website www.parkes.nsw.gov.au or call 6861 2333.