Parkes Shire Council has approved the demolition of the derelict dwelling located at 60 Currajong Street, near Woolworths.

The property is situated within the Parkes Central Business District and is owned by council.

The building is currently unoccupied, disconnected from services and considered unsuitable for future residential or commercial use.

The demolition will improve the amenity of the area and support council's long-term vision for the site, with plans to facilitate future public car parking, subject to a separate development application.

Mayor of Parkes Shire Neil Westcott said the demolition was an important step towards improving the appearance and functionality of the CBD.

“The building at 60 Currajong Street has reached the end of its useful life and is no longer suitable for residential or commercial use,” Mayor Westcott said.

“Removing this derelict structure will improve the amenity of the area and create opportunities for future public parking, which will support accessibility, and local businesses and visitors to the Parkes CBD.

What this once-beautiful old home at 60 Currajong Street looked like.

How the house looks today.

The development application was publicly exhibited for 28 days between 5 June and 6 July, with adjoining landowners formally notified.

Council received one submission during the exhibition period, raising matters relating to asbestos and lead paint management, noise mitigation, traffic and access arrangements, and future development of the site.

As part of the approval process, council assessed the issues raised and applied conditions of consent to ensure any potential impacts are appropriately managed.

“Council understands the importance of ensuring the demolition is carried out safely."

Cr Westcott said any works will be undertaken by qualified contractors and must comply with all relevant legislation, industry standards and conditions of consent.

This includes strict requirements relating to the management, removal and disposal of asbestos-containing materials, lead-based paint and other waste materials.

“Demolition of ageing buildings is a common process, with well-established safety measures in place to manage risks and minimise impacts on neighbouring properties and the wider community," Cr Westcott added.

Demolition works are anticipated to begin in early September, subject to the completion of pre-construction requirements, including utility disconnections, regulatory notifications and contractor availability.

While minor, short-term disruptions to local parking and access may occur during demolition, impacts will be managed throughout the works to minimise inconvenience to nearby businesses, property owners and the community.