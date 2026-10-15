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Currajong clients add their touch to new CBD facility

<p>Donna Apps shows off her artwork during one of the Changing Places creative workshops.</p>\\n
<p>Donna Apps shows off her artwork during one of the Changing Places creative workshops.</p>\\n

Donna Apps shows off her artwork during one of the Changing Places creative workshops.

The first fully compliant Changing Places facility that's more inclusive and acc the Parkes CBD
October 15, 2026 • 03:50

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