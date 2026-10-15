Currajong clients add their touch to new CBD facility

A special collaboration between Parkes Shire Council and Currajong Disability Services will bring a unique touch to the first fully compliant Changing Places facility in the Parkes CBD. The project has provided an opportunity for people with disability to have a direct say in how an important new community facility will look and feel. Changing Places facilities provide significantly more space and specialised equipment than standard accessible toilets, enabling people with complex disabilities to use bathroom facilities safely and with dignity. It will provide much-needed amenities for people with high support needs, as well as their families and carers, helping to make the Parkes CBD more accessible and welcoming for everyone. The new facility will be located in Church Street alongside the existing CBD public amenities and will include a prefabricated modular building, together with improvements to the surrounding precinct. Council secured $122,939 through the Australian Government’s Accessible Australia Tranche 2 program to construct the facility. Currajong Disability Services support worker Nancy Rolfe assisted Jarrad Simpson with his painting. Two creative workshops were held at council’s Marramarra Makerspace, where Currajong clients came together to create colourful artwork that will be incorporated into the exterior design of the new Changing Places facility. The workshops were a record-breaking success for the Makerspace, attracting its highest-ever attendance for a workshop program and demonstrating the enthusiasm of Currajong clients to be involved in a project that will directly benefit people with disability, their families and carers. Council’s creative learning coordinator Sharon Degeling said the collaboration was a heartwarming example of what could be achieved when community members were given the opportunity to contribute to projects that matter to them. “This has been such a wonderful collaboration, and it has been touching to see the enthusiasm and creativity of the Currajong clients,” she said. “The artwork will give the new facility a strong local identity, but more importantly, the people who will use and benefit from this facility have had an opportunity to help shape it. That sense of ownership and participation is incredibly valuable. “It is a beautiful example of inclusion in action – creating a facility for the community, with the community.” Bonitta Brady, Heather Coates, Jarrad Simpson, Donna Apps, Jay Crouch, Nette Lovett, Katter, Dave, Dan and Will at the Makerspace. Currajong participants were excited to see their artwork become part of a permanent community facility. “I have loved doing the painting. I’m very happy my artwork will be on display for the whole community,” Blake Huntly said. “It will be very exciting to see my artwork on the toilet building. The artwork will make it look really nice. I’m looking forward to showing my family my artwork,” Jeanette Lovette said. “It is going to be a big display. This is a special occasion to get us all to paint, and everyone has been so helpful,” Jye Jeffery said. Day services coordinator at Currajong Disability Services Douglas Pout said the project demonstrated the importance of community organisations working together to create a more inclusive shire. “I love seeing our community groups being involved in situations like this. The accessibility and inclusion are wonderful,” he said. Parkes Shire Mayor Neil Westcott said the new facility would make a meaningful difference to people with disability and their families visiting the Parkes CBD. “Everyone should be able to visit our town centre with confidence, knowing they can access appropriate facilities when they need them,” the Mayor said. “This project is about more than constructing a new facility. It is about making our community more accessible, welcoming and inclusive, and I think the involvement of Currajong clients makes it particularly special. “Their artwork will become a permanent part of the CBD and a reminder the best community projects are those where people have the opportunity to be involved and have their voices heard.”