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Councils mark road worker day of remembrance

<p>Parkes Shire Council\\'s road workers Andrew Klein, Robert Read, Greg Jones, Craig Morgan, Mark Blackstock, Peter Gaffa and Mitchell Gaffa. PHOTO: Parkes Shire Council</p>\\n
<p>Parkes Shire Council\\'s road workers Andrew Klein, Robert Read, Greg Jones, Craig Morgan, Mark Blackstock, Peter Gaffa and Mitchell Gaffa. PHOTO: Parkes Shire Council</p>\\n

Parkes Shire Council's road workers Andrew Klein, Robert Read, Greg Jones, Craig Morgan, Mark Blackstock, Peter Gaffa and Mitchell Gaffa. PHOTO: Parkes Shire Council

Council has partnered with SARAH Group to acknowledge 9 November
November 4, 2026 • 01:00

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