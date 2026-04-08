Three of Parkes' sporting fields are now under review to determine if dogs should be allowed at these facilities.

The review is Parkes Shire Council's response to ongoing concerns about irresponsible dog ownership and uncollected dog waste, with a focus on Harrison Park, Woodward Oval and Keast Park.

Council and others including sporting clubs have said these issues pose serious health and safety risks for many community members who use these sporting facilities.

The review started on Monday, 6 April and will run until 17 May.

During this time council is inviting community feedback to help inform its decision on whether dogs should continue to be permitted at these locations or be banned from the sporting fields.

Director Planning and Community Services Annalise Teale said the review reflects the importance of maintaining safe and welcoming public spaces for all users.

“These sporting fields are heavily used by families, children and sporting groups, and we need to ensure they remain clean, safe and enjoyable for everyone," she said.

"While we recognise many responsible dog owners, ongoing issues with dog waste and compliance mean we must carefully consider the future of dog access at these sites."

During the review period dogs will still be permitted at the sporting fields and ovals but must be always kept on a leash, and owners are required to promptly collect and dispose of all dog waste.

Council rangers will increase patrols to monitor compliance, with penalties enforced under the Local Government Act 1993 of up to $1100 where offences are identified.

Council encourages all community members to have their say on this important issue.

Feedback can be provided via https://bit.ly/4mfm0Wn or by scanning the QR code displayed at the three sporting facilities.

A final decision will be made following the review period, with the outcome communicated to the community.