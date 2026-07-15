Parkes Shire Council will retain public access to the Cheney Oval public toilets.

The decision follows community consultation on a proposal to introduce controlled access to the amenities in response to ongoing vandalism, maintenance costs and safety concerns.

The proposal was exhibited to the community to seek feedback on the future management of the facility, with 17 submissions received during the consultation period.

Mayor of Parkes Shire Neil Westcott said council appreciated the community taking the time to provide considered feedback.

"Council undertook this consultation because we wanted to better understand how the Cheney Oval toilets are used and hear directly from the community before making a decision," Mayor Westcott said.

"While the proposal was prompted by ongoing vandalism and the associated maintenance and safety issues, the feedback demonstrated the importance of retaining public access for the many people who use Cheney Oval for informal recreation."

Of the submissions received, nine opposed the closure and supported retaining general public access, six supported controlled access arrangements, and two were neutral or supported a conditional approach.

Community members highlighted the importance of the toilets for families, walkers, visitors and people using the sporting fields outside organised events.

Respondents also raised concerns about the potential impacts on junior sport and broader community participation if public access was removed.

Operations director Logan Hignett said the consultation provided valuable insight into how the facility is used and highlighted a shared commitment to protecting the amenities while keeping them available for the community.

"While we continue to experience ongoing vandalism at the site, the community has made it clear that these amenities play an important role for a wide range of users beyond organised sport," Mr Hignett said.

"We'll now focus on implementing practical measures to better manage the facility, including investigating options such as improved security, increased monitoring and other operational improvements that help reduce vandalism while maintaining public access."

Sporting clubs will continue to have key access to the clubhouse and amenities, with council also facilitating access for schools and organised groups as required.

Council will now investigate opportunities to strengthen security and improve operational management at the site, with measures aimed at reducing vandalism and ensuring the facility remains clean, safe and accessible for the community.

Council thanks everyone who took the time to provide feedback and contribute to the decision-making process.