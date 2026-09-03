Parkes Shire Council has been named a finalist in the Fleet of the Year category of the inaugural 2026 Fleet News Group Awards, recognising council’s strong approach to fleet management, innovation and continuous improvement.

Managing a diverse fleet of 550 assets across about 5000 square kilometres, council has developed a comprehensive fleet management framework that combines long-term asset planning, detailed cost analysis, preventative maintenance, telematics and technology to improve the performance and efficiency of its fleet.

The judging panel was particularly impressed by the evidence presented during council’s finalist interview, noting the strong connection between council’s fleet strategy, policies, maintenance practices, compliance processes and day-to-day fleet decisions.

Parkes Shire Council uses TechnologyOne dashboards and telematics to monitor vehicle and plant utilisation, maintenance, operating costs and performance.

This information helps them make informed decisions about asset replacement, procurement and fleet utilisation.

The technology is also being used to drive practical improvements, including reducing vehicle idling, improving driver behaviour, supporting the welfare of employees working remotely and better understanding how plant and equipment are being used.

One innovative application of GPS data has been its use to help identify potential potholes across the shire’s extensive road network.

Council has also worked with technology providers to develop practical solutions to address local operational challenges.

Council’s focus on preventative maintenance, digital work orders, electronic braking systems and proactive near-miss management was also recognised by the judging panel.

Cr Kenny McGrath said being named a finalist was recognition of the work undertaken by council staff to continually improve the way council manages its fleet.

“Council operates a large and diverse fleet across a very large rural area, so making sure our vehicles and machinery are safe, reliable and being used efficiently is extremely important,” he said.

“Our fleet team has embraced technology and data to find better ways of doing things, while continuing to focus on value for money and providing reliable services to our community.

“It is fantastic to see this work recognised at a national industry level and we congratulate the team on being named a finalist.”

Fleet News Group managing editor Marc Sibbald said the quality of the finalists was extremely high following an extensive nomination and judging process.

The winner will be announced at the Fleet News Group Awards Night in Sydney on 14 October.

The voting stage is now open, and Parkes Shire Council would love your support. You can vote here: https://fleetnewsgroup.com.au/awards-voting.

Voting closes 22 September.