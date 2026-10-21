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Council fleet's perfect score earns excellence award

<p>Director of operations Logan Hignett and fleet and depot manager Mick O\\u2019Shannessy accepted the award in Sydney last Wednesday night.</p>\\n
<p>Director of operations Logan Hignett and fleet and depot manager Mick O\\u2019Shannessy accepted the award in Sydney last Wednesday night.</p>\\n

Director of operations Logan Hignett and fleet and depot manager Mick O’Shannessy accepted the award in Sydney last Wednesday night.

Parkes Shire Council’s perfect score earns them special Fleet Excellence Award from judges
October 21, 2026 • 03:29
Updated, October 21, 2026 • 03:45

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