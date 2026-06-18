Central West Childcare Services (CWCS), a business of Parkes Shire Council, is inviting families, carers, staff and the broader community to take part in a survey to help guide the development of a new dedicated website.

The survey aims to gather valuable feedback from service users and community members to ensure the new website is informative, easy to navigate, supportive and reflective of the needs of local families and the wider community.

Manager of Central West Childcare Services Ann-Marie Winter said the new website presents an exciting opportunity to strengthen connections with families and showcase the important work being undertaken across the service.

“We want to create a website that is welcoming, accessible and genuinely useful for the people who rely on our services,” she said.

“The feedback we receive through this survey will help us better understand what information our community values most and how we can make accessing services and resources as simple as possible.”

Parkes Shire Council proudly delivers quality, inclusive children's services through Central West Childcare Services, which encompasses Central West Family Day Care and Bangala-la Preschool.

Together, these services support children from birth to 12 years of age, offering early learning, family day care and out-of-school-hours care, while helping young children build confidence, develop essential skills and prepare for school.

Community feedback will help shape a range of website content, including:

• Information about staff and the role of Central West Childcare Services;

• The service’s commitment to child safety and wellbeing;

• Programs and services available to families and children;

• Key goals and priorities for the community;

• The legislation and governing bodies that guide service delivery;

• Easier access to forms and important information;

• Updates and news from across the services;

• Testimonials and stories from families who use the service;

• Information about learning environments, including outdoor spaces;

• Connections with community organisations and allied health providers;

• Inclusion support initiatives and curriculum development;

• Affordability and accessibility of services; and

• The future direction of Central West Childcare Services.

Parkes Shire Council encourages all service users and interested community members to complete the survey and contribute to the development of a website that better supports children, families and the broader community.

The survey is available at https://au.openforms.com/Form/8e7d9325-eed5-4a6f-b3f4-733aefe5a606 and closes on 30 June.