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Bogan Road upgrade officially open

<p>Cr Joy Paddison, Mayor Neil Westcott and Cr Marg Applebee cut the ribbon to officially open the Bogan Road upgrade, with general manager Kent Boyd (left) and director of operations Logan Hignett (right), and the construction team.</p>\\n
<p>Cr Joy Paddison, Mayor Neil Westcott and Cr Marg Applebee cut the ribbon to officially open the Bogan Road upgrade, with general manager Kent Boyd (left) and director of operations Logan Hignett (right), and the construction team.</p>\\n

Cr Joy Paddison, Mayor Neil Westcott and Cr Marg Applebee cut the ribbon to officially open the Bogan Road upgrade, with general manager Kent Boyd (left) and director of operations Logan Hignett (right), and the construction team.

Parkes Shire Council officially opened the Bogan Road upgrade in September
October 30, 2026 • 05:21

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