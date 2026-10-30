Bogan Road upgrade officially open

Parkes Shire Council officially opened the almost $4 million Bogan Road upgrade in September, marking a major investment in one of the shire’s important transport routes. The project delivered improvements across about 20km of Bogan Road, which included four kilometres of road reconstruction and seal extension, resheeting 16km of unsealed road, the construction of three culverts and causeways increasing flooding resilience , and table drain and surface improvements. The Australian Government funded $3.186 million for the project, with $800,000 contributed by council. The upgrades were completed in March. Cr Marg Applebee, Mayor Neil Westcott and Cr Joy Paddison cut the cake too. "It’s an investment that means safer, smoother and more reliable travel for the people, businesses and industries that rely on Bogan Road every day," Parkes Mayor Neil Westcott said. Cr Westcott, Cr Joy Paddison and Cr Marg Applebee, along with then general manager Kent Boyd, director of operations Logan Hignett and council's construction team, headed out to the Bogan Road and Taweni Road intersection, about 33km north of the town, on 7 September to officially open the upgrades with a ribbon cutting.