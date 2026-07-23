Parkes Shire Council has officially adopted the Parkes Shire Open Spaces Strategy 2026 after it received more than 182 submissions and responses from the community.

All feedback received during the consultation period was considered and presented to council with the Parkes Shire Open Spaces Review of Submissions Report that was tabled at its April ordinary meeting.

Council is responsible for a large proportion of public open spaces in the Parkes Shire, comprising more than 195 hectares of parklands and sportsgrounds.

The aim of the strategy is to undertake a comprehensive review of the existing open space network in Parkes to ensure that public open spaces are safe, functional, attractive, accessible and manageable in the local context.

It provides a long-term framework to guide the planning, development and management of parks, reserves and recreational areas across the shire.

The strategy evaluated open spaces in Alectown, Bogan Gate, Cookamidgera, Parkes, Peak Hill, Trundle and Tullamore, establishing a hierarchy of regional, local, low-scale and redundant open spaces.

Local data and advice from sporting associations and park user groups helped to form the strategy.

Masterplans for every major park and oval have also been developed to identify future improvements for grant funding opportunities and/or implementation by council.

And it lists open spaces nominated for reclassification to operation land under Section 13.2.

At the meeting councillors agreed to adopt the strategy, as well as an amendment to Section 13.2 to remove Ken Turner Park in Panorama Crescent from the list of what was initially 11 parks identified as not highly valued and/or serving a useful purpose as an open space.

Several parks also have play equipment that does not comply with current safety regulations and are beyond their aniticipated life cycles.

The list now stands at 10 with Rose Street Park, Moon Crescent Park, AE Fox Park and Beryl Logan Park in the town's west; Boulder Hill Park, Davey Park and Rotoract Park in the town's north and east; and Lions Play Park, Bernard Maguire Park and Vaucluse Place Park in the south.

The amendment also clarifies that any proceeds from reclassification of open spaces are to be reinvested into open spaces and initiatives across the Parkes Shire.

Council also decided to support the future reuse of the name ‘Beryl Logan’ at an appropriate open space location within the shire, subject to relevant naming processes.

Council conducted extensive community consultation over a 12 month period, which involved a targeted mail-out to about 1700

households and community consultation from September to October last year, all identifying a range of views across the community.

"There was clear support for improving the quality, amenity and level of investment in larger destination parks and recreation facilities, as well as recognition of the need for council to prioritise resources and manage the open space network in a sustainable manner," director of operations Logan Hignett said in his report tabled at the meeting.

"At the same time, concerns were raised regarding the potential loss of local green space and neighbourhood access, particularly in relation to smaller parks that support passive recreation and local use."

Submissions also highlighted the environmental and social value of open space, Mr Hignett wrote, including its role in urban cooling, tree canopy and community wellbeing.

"The importance of smaller parks for local access, particularly for children and residents with limited mobility, was also a recurring theme," he said.

"[And] several submissions noted the significance of parks named after local individuals and the importance of retaining this recognition."

Parkes Shire Mayor Neil Westcott said the strong community response demonstrated the importance of open spaces to residents.

“We thank everyone who took the time to provide feedback. This level of community engagement has helped shape a strategy that reflects local priorities and ensures our open spaces continue to meet the needs of current and future residents," he said.

“Importantly, council has reinforced its commitment that funds generated through any open space reclassification will be reinvested back into improving open spaces and community initiatives."

The NSW Government funded $100,000, with council contributing $50,000 to complete the Open Spaces Strategy 2026.

Residents are encouraged to view the adopted strategy and submissions report on council's website: www.parkes.nsw.gov.au/Development/Parkes-Shire-Open-Spaces-Strategy.