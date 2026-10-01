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Blueprint for new precinct as town's east prepares for growth

<p>The draft Tanks Road Masterplan and Servicing Strategy is on public exhibition until 30 October.</p>\\n
<p>The draft Tanks Road Masterplan and Servicing Strategy is on public exhibition until 30 October.</p>\\n

The draft Tanks Road Masterplan and Servicing Strategy is on public exhibition until 30 October.

The draft Tanks Road Masterplan is on public exhibition outlining a long-term vision for future growth of the area
Christine Little
October 1, 2026 • 12:50

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