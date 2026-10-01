Blueprint for new precinct as town's east prepares for growth

The future of Parkes' next neighbourhood, the Tanks Road precinct in the town's east, is taking shape and Parkes Shire Council would like to hear from residents about its future plan. The draft Tanks Road Masterplan and Servicing Strategy is on public exhibition, outlining a long-term vision for future growth of the area which includes proposed residential neighbourhoods, road connections, open spaces, servicing infrastructure and a neighbourhood commercial centre. This is the community's opportunity to review the draft plan, provide feedback and help shape the future development of the precinct. But locals have until midnight on 30 October to do so. Council secured $185,799 through the NSW Government's highly competitive Regional Housing Strategic Planning Fund to prepare a masterplan for the East Parkes residential growth area. The East Parkes growth area comprises two precincts - Tanks Road (north of Henry Parkes Way) and Harrowvale (south of Henry Parkes Way) - which will be planned and delivered as separate projects. The Regional Housing Strategic Planning Fund supports regional councils to accelerate the delivery of strategic planning projects that enhance housing supply, affordability, diversity and resilience across NSW. Council said the draft Tanks Road Masterplan and Servicing Strategy has been informed by a range of technical investigations and strategic planning objectives. The 61-page document identifies opportunities for future urban development and outlines the infrastructure, servicing and land use outcomes required to support sustainable growth within the precinct. The plan also shows a preferred land use structure, residential neighbourhoods, transport network, open space network and servicing infrastructure necessary to facilitate future development. The proposed urban structure includes a road hierarchy providing connections to Renshaw McGirr Way, Henry Parkes Way and Tanks Road, environmental management land required to accommodate existing overland stormwater flow paths, and a neighbourhood-scale commercial centre to support the daily needs of future residents. It also features a large open space and possible park, with a graduated approach to housing density around the vicinity. More compact housing is generally concentrated around a public open space, transitioning to lower density housing further away. The plan says higher-density housing is particularly well suited to land adjoining or within convenient walking distance of parks and recreation areas, where residents can benefit from direct access to public open spaces as a complement to smaller private yards and more compact dwellings. "Concentrating additional residents around these spaces can also increase activity, passive surveillance and everyday use of the public domain," the masterplan reads. This approach, the plan says, supports housing diversity and efficient land use. Five types of residential housing around the Tanks Road Precinct open space have been proposed: terrace, villa, cottage, standard and manor housing. "We invite the community to review the draft Tanks Road Masterplan and Servicing Strategy and provide feedback during the 28-day public exhibition period," council said. "Your input is valuable in helping us shape the future our community aspires to." To submit your feedback, visit Parkes Shire Council's website at www.parkes.nsw.gov.au and click on the Your Say tab. All submissions will be considered before the plan is presented to council for adoption during an ordinary meeting at a later date.