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Big effort to stop invasive weeds

<p>Parkes Shire Council\\u2019s biosecurity team has inspected thousands of kilometres for invasive weeds over the past 12 months, which has included efforts to eradicate the Parthenium Weed.</p>\\n
<p>Parkes Shire Council\\u2019s biosecurity team has inspected thousands of kilometres for invasive weeds over the past 12 months, which has included efforts to eradicate the Parthenium Weed.</p>\\n

Parkes Shire Council’s biosecurity team has inspected thousands of kilometres for invasive weeds over the past 12 months, which has included efforts to eradicate the Parthenium Weed.

Parkes Shire Council’s biosecurity team has inspected thousands of kilometres for invasive weeds
October 1, 2026 • 01:14

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