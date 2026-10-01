Big effort to stop invasive weeds

Parkes Shire Council's biosecurity team has completed thousands of kilometres of inspections and helped prevent the spread of invasive weeds over the past 12 months, protecting the region's environment, agricultural industries and communities. During the 2025/26 financial year, the team inspected more than 4550 kilometres of roads, 46 kilometres of rail corridors and 12 kilometres of waterways to monitor and manage priority weeds across the shire. The team also carried out inspections at 15 high-risk sites, including nurseries, pet shops, saleyards and landscape suppliers, as well as 113 private rural and urban properties, 19 council-managed sites and 17 state-managed sites. Parkes Shire Mayor Neil Westcott said biosecurity plays an important role in protecting the region's economy, environment and agricultural productivity. "Preventing the spread of invasive weeds is vital to protecting our farmland, native ecosystems and local industries," he said. "Our biosecurity team works year-round to identify and manage risks before they become larger problems, while also working closely with landholders to meet their biosecurity responsibilities." One of the team's biggest success stories has been its ongoing work to eradicate Parthenium Weed, one of Australia's most invasive weeds. Since the weed was first detected on a private property in Parkes Shire in 2020, council has undertaken regular inspections of the infestation site and surrounding roadsides, neighbouring land and nearby state forest. These efforts have delivered outstanding results, with infestations reduced from more than 500 plants in 2020 to just 20 plants in 2024, and no Parthenium Weed detected during inspections in either 2025 or 2026. "This is an excellent outcome and demonstrates what can be achieved through early intervention, ongoing monitoring and strong cooperation between Council, landholders and the NSW Government," Mayor Westcott said. In addition to inspections, the biosecurity team is committed to educating the community about invasive weeds and biosecurity risks. During the past year, the team attended four regional shows across the shire, providing advice to residents and landholders about identifying and managing priority weeds. The team's work has also been strengthened through external funding, with council securing a $347,600 Weeds Action Program grant from the NSW Government. The funding will support biosecurity activities through to 2029 and help council continue to protect the shire from invasive weeds. Council reminds all landholders, under the Biosecurity Act 2015, everyone has a shared responsibility to prevent, eliminate and minimise biosecurity risks on their land. Residents seeking advice on priority weeds or their biosecurity responsibilities are encouraged to contact Parkes Shire Council.