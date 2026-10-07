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Beatty, Jones reelected to lead Cabonne

<p>Cabonne deputy mayor Jamie Jones and mayor Kevin Beatty. </p>\\n
<p>Cabonne deputy mayor Jamie Jones and mayor Kevin Beatty. </p>\\n

Cabonne deputy mayor Jamie Jones and mayor Kevin Beatty.

Council launching Future Ready Cabonne consultation with village visits, more in new year
October 7, 2026 • 04:00

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