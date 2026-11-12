Council urges town to have its say on EIS

With the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the proposed Parkes Energy Recovery facility - a State Significant Development - on public exhibition, the Parkes Shire's mayor said this is the community's opportunity to review the proposal and make submissions. Released at a busy time of the year with Christmas six weeks away and farmers in the middle of harvest, Mayor Neil Westcott also said they are requesting the exhibition period be extended. The Parkes Energy Recovery application, EIS and supporting documentation is on exhibition on the NSW Government's Major Projects Planning Portal until Thursday 17 December. Cr Westcott is encouraging community members to review the proposal and have their say. "This Environmental Impact Statement exhibition is an important opportunity for our community to have its voice heard on a proposal that could have significant implications for the Parkes Shire," he said. READ MORE: Reader urges community to look at EIS with open mind He emphasised this public exhibition process is separate from the Parliamentary Inquiry on energy from waste facilities in NSW that's underway. “This is a busy time of year, so council has written to the Department [of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure] requesting the exhibition period be extended by at least two weeks, given harvest is upon most of the community until Christmas time," Cr Westcott added. Parkes Shire Council voted unanimously in February to formally object to the proposed energy from waste facility within the Parkes Special Activation Precinct. Cr Westcott said council's position reflected strong community concerns regarding the lack of government-led engagement and the availability of credible information relating to the project's potential impacts. Council will be preparing and lodging its own submission during the exhibition period. To view the EIS and supporting documentation head to planningportal.nsw.gov.au/major-projects/projects/parkes-energy-recovery-facility For resources to help you, use the NSW Planning Portal available at planningportal.nsw.gov.au/major-projects/help. This information includes a step-by-step guide on how to make a submission. If you require further assistance making a submission through the portal, you can contact the Department’s customer support on 1300 305 695.