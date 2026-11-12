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Council urges town to have its say on EIS

<p>Parkes Special Activation Precinct.</p>\\n
<p>Parkes Special Activation Precinct.</p>\\n

Parkes Special Activation Precinct.

Parkes Shire Mayor Neil Westcott said this is the community's opportunity to review the proposal and make submissions
November 12, 2026 • 02:02

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