Parkes Shire Council has endorsed its Energy from Waste (EfW) Opposition Action Plan in principle, reaffirming its commitment to opposing the proposed EfW facility.

Mayor Neil Westcott said the endorsement provided a clear and coordinated direction for the council moving forward.

“This Action Plan provides a structured approach for Council’s ongoing opposition to EfW,” he said.

The adoption of the Energy from Waste Opposition Action Plan is a framework that will guide the council’s advocacy, engagement and response activities relating to the proposed facility.

The endorsed action plan outlines a coordinated approach to advocacy, communication and engagement, with Council continuing to work closely with residents, neighbouring councils, industry stakeholders and government agencies to ensure community concerns remain at the forefront of discussions.

In a further step to strengthen community involvement, the council also adopted the Energy from Waste Community Working Party as a new advisory committee at its May meeting of councillors.

Expressions of interest for community representatives to join the working party will be sought in the coming weeks.

Mayor Westcott said the establishment of the working party would provide an important avenue for community participation and collaboration.

“The Community Working Party will play a vital role in ensuring local voices continue to inform Council’s advocacy and decision-making,” Mayor Westcott said.

“We know this issue is important to our residents, and Council is committed to creating meaningful opportunities for the community to stay informed, contribute feedback and work alongside Council as this matter progresses.”

Council Advisory Committees are established under Section 355 of the Local Government Act 1993, which enables councils to appoint committees and determine their functions, membership and terms of reference.

For more information, visit Parkes Shire Council’s Energy from Waste information page on its website parkes.nsw.gov.au