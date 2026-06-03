Following strong community feedback Parkes Shire Council will revise the design for the Bushman's Dam Flood Repair Project.

Funded through the NSW Government’s Community Assets Program, the Bushman’s Dam project received approximately $670,000 to undertake restoration works following damage caused by the November 2022 flood events.

Planned works include cleaning of the dam, retaining wall repairs and footpath reinstatement, while also improving safety, accessibility and the long-term resilience of the site during significant rainfall events.

Council undertook community consultation throughout February and March 2026, including a targeted letterbox drop to nearby residents, supported by online and paper-based survey options.

A total of 92 submissions were received.

Feedback highlighted that Bushman’s Dam is a highly valued and well-used community space, with many respondents emphasising the importance of maintaining the visual appeal of the waterbody, protecting environmental values and ensuring the project continues to deliver meaningful flood mitigation outcomes.

Following consideration of the community feedback, Council endorsed a revised design at its April Ordinary Council Meeting that better balances flood mitigation, environmental outcomes and visual amenity, including the retention of the existing island within the dam.

Deputy Mayor Cr Marg Applebee said the consultation process demonstrated how important Bushman’s Dam is to the Parkes community.

“The community spoke very clearly throughout this process about the importance of preserving the character and natural beauty of Bushman’s Dam,” Cr Applebee said.

“Council has listened to that feedback and responded with a revised design that retains the island, protects the visual amenity of the area and continues to improve the site’s resilience during major rain events.

“This project is a great example of how community consultation can help shape better outcomes. We wanted to ensure the final design reflects what our residents value most about this important recreational space.”

Under the revised design, excavation depths will be moderated to better maintain a consistent and visually appealing waterbody, while still improving the basin’s functionality during significant rainfall events.

Director of Operations Logan Hignett said the community’s input played an important role in refining the project.

“The feedback we received throughout the consultation process was incredibly valuable and helped Council achieve a more balanced outcome for the site,” Mr Hignett said.

“We were committed to genuinely listening to the community and making changes where possible, while still ensuring the project meets the necessary engineering, safety and flood mitigation objectives.”

Mr Hignett said a number of practical safety and environmental improvements would also form part of the project.

“The upgraded waterbody will include gently battered edges and shallow water zones around the perimeter to improve safety, particularly for children,” he said.

“Landscaped garden beds and sandstone bench seating between the carpark and the waterbody will also create an attractive recreational area while providing a natural protective buffer.”

Ahead of construction, water will be drained from the dam in advance to allow wildlife time to relocate naturally, with Council’s environmental staff available to safely relocate native species requiring assistance, including eastern long-neck turtles and yabbies.

Council will also incorporate habitat-sensitive design features around the waterbody, including vegetation and edge treatments where appropriate, as part of its broader commitment to environmental stewardship.

The Bushman’s Dam project is designed to complement the recent upgrades to the Splash Park and playground, contributing to a cohesive, accessible and inclusive recreational precinct for the Parkes community.