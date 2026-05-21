Orange MP Phil Donato was thrilled to bring news to the floor of NSW Parliament of a dedicated and hardworking apprentice from Parkes whose passion and initiative helped him excel within the agricultural sector.

Last year Zac Payseno from McPhersons Parts & Service was not only named the 2024 Agricultural Equipment Holdings Apprentice of the Year, but New Holland's Apprentice of the Year too.

When Mr Donato announced the achievement for the public record in parliament, which took place on 20 February last year, Zac had only been awarded the first Apprentice of the Year at that point.

By October he was New Holland's overall outstanding apprentice.

The two titles in 12 months made receiving one of Mr Donato's Orange Electorate Community Recognition Awards, presented to 97 individuals in January, that little more special for Zac.

"As a [then] second year apprentice at the Parkes branch, Zac has continuously demonstrated a strong commitment to his work," Mr Donato said.

"His eagerness to learn and his outstanding work ethic have made him an invaluable member of the team.

"Zac's efforts have not gone unnoticed by his TAFE mentors, who have praised his attention to detail, passion for agricultural mechanics and commitment to safety and quality in all aspects of his work.

"I would like to congratulate Zac on this recognition and look forward to seeing his continued growth and success in the years ahead."