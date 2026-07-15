Most of us walk past weeds every day without giving them a second thought. But what if some of those plants were edible, nutritious, and had fascinating stories?

That’s exactly what participants will discover at the Wild Edibles Foraging Walk coming to the Forbes Riverside Community Garden on Wednesday 9 September.

This free community workshop is being led by renowned wild food educator and edible weeds advocate Diego Bonetto, who has spent years helping Australians see the natural world through a different lens.

This workshop will take the form of a relaxed 2 hour stroll through the local environment surrounding the Forbes Riverside Community Garden.

Along the way, participants will learn how to identify some of the common native and non-native edible and medicinal plants growing all around us, many of which are often dismissed as garden pests.

This workshop will give insights into the abundance of edibles thriving at this time of the year.

Typical species encountered and discussed may include chickweed, dandelion, sowthistle, ironweed, flatweed, farmers friend, and peppercress.

Diego Bonetto grew up on a farm in Italy and has become one of Australia’s best-known advocates for urban foraging.

Through workshops, environmental projects and community education, he encourages people to reconnect with the plants that thrive in their local landscapes.

His work explores the links between food, culture, ecology and traditional knowledge, helping people understand that every plant has a story to tell.

Participants will also learn about the role weeds play in building healthy soils, how plants have traditionally been used for food, craft and natural remedies, and the importance of safe and respectful harvesting practices.

You will learn local stories of plant resilience woven with cultural trivia, migrant perspectives, and native wisdom.

Events like this offer a rare opportunity to slow down and look at the familiar with fresh eyes.

Whether you’re a keen gardener, a bushwalker, an aspiring foodie or simply curious about the natural world, the walk promises plenty of practical knowledge and surprising discoveries.

By the end of the session, you may never look at a patch of weeds the same way again.

This workshop is designed to provide participants with solid skills on plant identification, and instead of seeing nuisance plants, you might find yourself spotting a hidden source of food, medicine, and local history growing right under your feet.

The Wild Edibles Foraging Walk will be held from 9am to approximately 11.30am at the Forbes Riverside Community Garden.

Places are free, but registrations are essential via Sticky Tickets - just search ‘Forbes Riverside Garden.’