PARKES QUE CLUB

Parkes Que Club will be 69 years old next month and I love being part of it.

Que fills needs that it sees in the community where it can, and we have great fellowship and fun together as well.

In June, for instance, we manned the canteen during the annual Parkes Picnic Races at the Parkes Racecourse to raise funds for our work, while last month our social committee put on a Christmas in July just for us.

The latter was just wonderful, a high tea feast with mini morsels, a Christmas hat making competition and parade, and we had all taken Christmas gifts for disadvantaged children which will be kept for the real occasion.

Most people like to help others.

Working together enables us to achieve much more than alone, with more hands, time, ideas and skills to use, and all in a happy and fun way.

Want to know more?

We're on Facebook or you can call me 0407 894 498.