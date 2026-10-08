Volunteers help fuel Tractor Trek

Parkes volunteers rolled up their sleeves to support the Central West Tractor Trek, helping to feed participants and supporters at the fundraising event for Little Wings. Little Wings provides free flights and ground transport for children living in regional communities who need to travel to specialist children's hospitals in Sydney and Newcastle for treatment. The annual Tractor Trek brings together tractor enthusiasts and community members from across the Central West to raise funds for the service and the families who rely on it. This year's trek took place across the Parkes Shire from 25–27 September. Volunteers from the Parkes Rapid Relief Team (RRT) prepared and served 75 meals, ensuring participants and event organisers were well looked after as they took part in the trek and fundraising activities. By providing catering for the event, Parkes volunteers helped keep the event running smoothly while contributing to the broader fundraising effort that makes a tangible difference to regional families facing illness or disability. Funds raised through the tractor trek will help Little Wings continue providing essential transport and support services for children accessing medical care away from home. Local team leader Gareth Mansley said volunteers were pleased to support an initiative that has such a meaningful impact on regional communities. “Events like the Central West Tractor Trek showcase the generosity and community spirit of regional Australia," Mr Mansley said. "Our volunteers were delighted to support everyone involved, and we're proud to contribute to an event that helps families facing difficult circumstances access essential medical care.” RRT is proud to support emergency service organisations and local communities through the provision of meals and refreshments at events, emergencies and community gatherings. For more information on RRT, please go to www.rrtglobal.org/.