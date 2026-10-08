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Volunteers help fuel Tractor Trek

<p>The Rapid Relief Team from Parkes rolled up their sleeves to feed the Central West Tractor Trekkers who were in Parkes last month to raise funds and awareness for Little Wings.</p>\\n
<p>The Rapid Relief Team from Parkes rolled up their sleeves to feed the Central West Tractor Trekkers who were in Parkes last month to raise funds and awareness for Little Wings.</p>\\n

The Rapid Relief Team from Parkes rolled up their sleeves to feed the Central West Tractor Trekkers who were in Parkes last month to raise funds and awareness for Little Wings.

The Rapid Relief Team from Parkes helped to feed the Central West Tractor Trek when it was in the shire
October 8, 2026 • 04:03

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