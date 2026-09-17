Vale Margaret Somers

It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Margaret Somers on 7 August 2026, aged 88. Born on 28 June 1938, Margaret lived a wonderfully full and rewarding life. She was much loved by her family and friends and enjoyed many notable achievements over the years, particularly in golf, tennis and bridge. Many of Margaret’s happiest years were spent at Parkes, where she and her beloved husband Peter raised their family. Together they established Balmoral, a successful farming property that became an important part of their family life. Margaret was a gifted sportswoman who excelled particularly at tennis and golf. She and Peter also shared a great passion for horse racing and breeding, becoming a formidable partnership in the industry and producing many fine thoroughbreds over the years. Margaret was a gifted sportswoman who excelled particularly at tennis and golf. In retirement, Margaret and Peter moved to Swansea Heads, where they enjoyed a relaxed lifestyle, travelled extensively with their many friends and continued their love of golf, with Margaret playing at Belmont Golf Club. Margaret later moved to Elermore Vale, where she became an accomplished bridge player and found a wonderful group of friends who brought her great enjoyment and companionship. Margaret spent her final years in Bayview, close to her family, whose company and support meant so much to her. Margaret is survived by her daughter Megan and son-in-law Peter, her son Craig, her grandchildren Nick, Olivia, Sian and Lara, and her great-grandchildren Sebastian, Elijah and Ava. We will remember her with great love and pride, and feel very fortunate for the many years, happy times and wonderful memories we shared with her. A full and remarkable life, well lived. She will be greatly missed.