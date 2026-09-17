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Vale Margaret Somers

<p>Many of Margaret Somers\\u2019 happiest years were spent at Parkes, where she and husband Peter raised their family on the family farm \\'Balmoral\\'.</p>\\n
<p>Many of Margaret Somers\\u2019 happiest years were spent at Parkes, where she and husband Peter raised their family on the family farm \\'Balmoral\\'.</p>\\n

Many of Margaret Somers’ happiest years were spent at Parkes, where she and husband Peter raised their family on the family farm 'Balmoral'.

Former Parkes woman Margaret Somers lived a wonderfully full and rewarding life
September 17, 2026 • 03:26
Updated, September 17, 2026 • 03:28

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