Members of the Parkes RSL Sub Branch were out selling raffle tickets and merchandise in the main street last Friday ahead of ANZAC Day again this year.

And every year they are aided by students from Parkes High School who hit the pavement in the CBD visiting businesses and anyone else interested in supporting current and returned servicemen and women.

Parkes High School helpers Meg Skinner, Annabelle Nash and Lucy Noakes with Ian Chambers.

With ANZAC Day on Saturday, there is still time to purchase raffle tickets - tickets are $2 each and prizes are $600 fuel voucher for first, $400 fuel voucher for second and a $200 fuel voucher for third.

The raffle will be drawn on ANZAC Day at the sub branch luncheon.

ANZAC Day merchandise will be available to purchase on ANZAC Day.

Miley Montgomery, Seana Venagila and Charlee Cornelissen from Parkes High School hit the pavement to sell ANZAC merchandise last Friday.

The day's commemorations begin with the traditional dawn service at the top of Memorial Hill at 5.30am where Parkes Christian School captains William Bligh and Ruby Wilson will act as the event's Master of Ceremonies.

At 7.30am the Parkes Anglican Church will conduct its traditional ANZAC Day service.

The annual ANZAC Day march will commence at 8.35am around Cooke Park and back down Clarinda Street, followed by the community ceremony at the cenotaph in Cooke Park.