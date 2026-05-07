BRIDGE

The Parkes Bridge Club had its first major tournament for the year on 19 March.

It was a great success with 80 players from both local and the surrounding towns.

The best local team was the Dearden team comprising Peter Dearden, John and Peter Quinn and Louse Payne.

The venue was the Parkes Services Club and a fantastic venue, with excellent support from Hanna.

Hanna gave up her Sunday to help with the final set-up and the catering.

Our next major congress is on 9 August. We have a special director coming from Sydney to run the day and we expect an even bigger number of players.

The number of members have been increasing over the year and on a Thursday afternoon we often have eight tables, 32 players, many of them new.

Suzie McNamara has been very successful in teaching beginners and has another set of lessons starting in early May.

If you may be interested in learning, please give Suzie a call on 0419 460 585.

We play Monday night, and Tuesday and Thursday afternoons, and we play in the Lutheran Church hall, Currajong Street.

For any enquires email parkesbridgeclub@gmail.com.