Dancing has always been important for Peak Hill's Sienna Taylor and this year she's been able to showcase her talents on the state stage. In fact she's been selected to perform on the main stage for a second year in a row at the NSW State Dance Festival and NSW Schools Spectacular, as a member of the Aboriginal Dance Company. Sienna has been dancing since she was four years old and has trained in the disciplines of ballet, jazz, lyrical, contemporary, tap and hip hop. She started dancing on the NSW North Coast and continued her training in Dubbo, when she moved to Peak Hill about two years ago. The NSW State Dance Festival is an annual, week-long performance event presented by The Arts Unit with the NSW Department of Education, showcasing choreographed dance works by more than 1500 students from Kindergarten to Year 12 across the state. This year's theme was 'Convergence: Many Stories, One Stage' and took place over five days from 14-18 September. Sienna was selected to perform in both the NSW State Dance Festival and the NSW Schools Spectacular as a member of the Aboriginal Dance Company. Meanwhile the iconic cultural event that is the NSW Schools Spectacular is set to wow audiences in the tens of thousands this week on Friday and Saturday. It's an annual performing arts arena show that features more than 5500 kindy to Year 12 students. Sienna said she was very grateful to have been selected to perform at both events this year. "It has allowed me to grow as a dancer and learn from incredible choreographers and mentors," she said. "I have made lifelong friendships and learnt so much about myself as a person and a performer." Two other schools in the Parkes Shire will be represented at this year's Schools Spectacular: in Oliver Hughes from Parkes High School who will be performing with the NSW Public Schools State Dance Company, and Bogan Gate Public School's choir. Sienna navigates her dance opportunities with high school commitments and travelling from a regional area to Sydney for rehearsals and performances. Currently her commitments include serving as a school captain at Peak Hill Central School, as well as working as a school-based trainee at the Parkes Commonwealth Bank while completing her HSC. Sienna said she is very grateful for the ongoing support and encouragement the school and community have shown her and is looking forward to returning to her traineeship once her performance opportunities are complete for 2026. It doesn't end here for Sienna either as she looks to a very exciting future. She is off to London in 2027 for an international dance exchange. We'll share more on this incredible opportunity for Sienna as more details become available.