Two silver medals and two prelim appearances - that's where our PCYC teams finished up in this year's Nations of Origin tournament.

Six teams consisting of under 16s athletes from Parkes, Forbes, Peak Hill and Condobolin headed to western Sydney last week for the annual PCYC competition that brings together more than 1000 young people from across the state to represent their local Aboriginal Nations in rugby league, netball, basketball, and gymnastics.

Now in its 12th year and held in conjunction with NAIDOC Week, the annual event uses sport as a vehicle to strengthen cultural identity, inspire leadership and empower the next generation both on and off the field.

In what Parkes PCYC manager Kimberley Sherrett described as a huge three days and an event that has become extremely special for all involved, both gymnastics teams finished second in their respective divisions: speed run involving all six gymnasts and freestyle gymnastics involving four of the older girls.

"[It's] an amazing result that reflects all of their hard work and dedication," Kimberley said.

There were 13 gymnastics teams competing in this year's competition and the Parkes PCYC team was made up of Annabelle Munday, Lily Phillips and Aubree Cowling, and Forbes girls Ruby Coote, Rosie Hurford and Stella Bull.

The cultural night and dinner at the zoo involved dances from Eddy Robinson, Jack Robinson, Tyrece Robinson and Cooper Hastie, along with Charlie Oraha singing. PHOTO: Darkeye Photography Our local gymnasts giving a silver performance in the freestyle gymnastics event. PHOTO: Parkes PCYC NRLW Bulldogs player and Parkes woman Elizabeth MacGregor stopped in at Whalan Reserve to present the the players with their jerseys. PHOTO: Parkes PCYC Piper White and Brydee Taunton from Parkes celebrate a try. PHOTO: Darkeye Photography Parkes PCYC entered six teams in the Nations of Origin tournament, which included three rugby league teams consisting of players from Parkes, Forbes, Peak Hill and Condobolin. PHOTO: Parkes PCYC Jett Clark from Parkes represented the Red team in the under 16s rugby league competition. PHOTO: Darkeye Photography Tyler Dargin from Condobolin on the Red team pushed through a tough defence. PHOTO: Darkeye Photography Zane Pearson O’Brien from Peak Hill in the Black team proudly represented his shire at the Nations of Origin. PHOTO: Darkeye Photography Eli Heffernan from Condobolin in action for the under 16s Black team. The cultural night and dinner at the zoo involved local dancers. Noah Beilby from Peak Hill in action for the Parkes PCYC Red under 16s boys side. PHOTO: Darkeye Photography

All three under 16s rugby league teams fought their way into the semi finals at Whalan Reserve, with the Black boys team and girls team reaching their preliminary finals but just falling short of a grand final berth.

Black played Yuin Snakes from Shoalhaven and found themselves fourth on the ladder by the end of the tournament, while the girls faced Gamilaroi South from Gunnedah and landed 10th overall.

Kimberley said it was an outstanding achievement.

The Red boys team unfortunately didn’t make it to the semis and placed 16th.

The teams were a good mix of players from the four towns:

Black team - Zane Pearson O’Brien (Peak Hill), Cooper Hastie, Oliver Monkerud, Memphis Jones (Condobolin), Brax Nash, Ari Albert, Jack Robinson, Eli Heffernan (Condobolin), Tyrece Robinson, Max MacGregor, Kieron Croaker (Condobolin) and Billy Simpson (Tottenham). Coach Dave Robinson.

Red team - Hudson McGuire, Keaton Sloane (Condobolin), Jett Clark, Taj Harrison, Tyler Dargin (Condobolin), Kody Martin (Condobolin), Rhyley Moore, Noah Beilby (Peak Hill), Mason Oram, Baden Riley (Condobolin), Jamison Lee and George McDonald (Forbes). Coach Aaron Gaffey.

Girls - Miley Nash, Piper White, Stella Bull (Forbes), Brydee Taunton, Mahayla Atkinson (Condobolin), Corby Fliedner, Aleiquia George (Condobolin), Kelise Dargin (Condobolin), Rachel Grimmond (Condobolin), Shay Stanley (Peak Hill), Katie Galvin and Sophie Phillips. Coach was Charli Robinson.

Meanwhile the boys basketball team gave it their all on the court on day one, showing great teamwork, resilience and sportsmanship throughout the day.

They won three games and lost two.

Parkes PCYC did not enter a team in netball.

"While we’re incredibly proud of these results, we’re even prouder of the way our young people represented their communities - with respect, resilience, sportsmanship and pride every step of the way," Kimberley said.

"A heartfelt thank you to our amazing volunteers, coaches, managers, families and supporters who have dedicated countless hours over the past few months.

"Whether it was helping at training, organising fundraising events, preparing uniforms or lending a hand wherever it was needed, your commitment made this program possible."

Among the highlights for the local teams was when NRLW Bulldogs player and Parkes woman Elizabeth MacGregor took the time to pop over to Mount Druitt to present the young men and women with their jerseys.

"[Her] support and encouragement meant so much to our teams and made the experience even more special," Kimberley said.

Parkes PCYC's flag bearers for the tournament were Kelise and Tyler Dargin.

Their cultural night performance, held at the zoo along with dinner for everyone, involved dances from Eddy Robinson, Jack Robinson, Tyrece Robinson and Cooper Hastie, along with Charlie Oraha singing.

"The cultural night is an opportunity to gather, connect and share something from your nation," Kimberley said.

"Each club is welcomed to share something whether it be a performance dance, sing, art, story telling etc.

"It’s a really good way for the kids to connect with one another and to appreciate the other nations and what they display and present.

"It’s a real highlight of the entire event."

Kimberley thanked all involved, from the players to performers, and made particular mention of Eddie Robinson's performance.

"What a dance it was! [He] made us all incredibly proud and showed the strength, culture and heart of our young people in the most powerful way," she added.

"The Nations of Origin program, including our community event (held in Parkes during NAIDOC Week on 8 July) and the annual tournament in Sydney, is the highlight of my year as club manager.

"It is incredibly rewarding to see all the hard work and dedication throughout the year come to life.

"I’ll never tire of helping these young people participate in such an unforgettable experience, watching them grow in confidence, build lifelong friendships, and represent their communities with pride."

Evolution Mining is the PCYC's major sponsor for the program but there are many other sponsors who have generously helped them along the journey too.

"To our incredible sponsors - thank you for believing in our young people and investing in their futures. Your generosity and support helped make this unforgettable experience a reality, and we are truly grateful," Kimberley said.