It’s a little local show enriched with history.

And it was on full display on Saturday and in the lead-up to the 100th Tullamore Show.

Families flocked to the Tullamore Showground, with just as many former residents present as there was current, and every conversation stories were being told.

“We all rode horses together in the ring events,” said a beaming 89-year-old Frank Ward, 74-year-old Tom McMahon and 71-year-old Kevin McMahon.

This trio have spent their whole lives in Tullamore, growing up on family farms - though Frank now lives in Orange, but he wasn’t about to miss the centenary show in his home town.

He was riding horses at the show in the 1940s.

Of course during their time there’s been many changes and perhaps the biggest for a young man, and at least for Frank, has been the bar service.

“You can’t get full strength beer anymore,” he laughed.

There’s also no trots or show jumping events anymore, both used to be regular features at the Tullamore Show once.

Tom is also a former show president – in fact his family has had three generations of presidents.

His father Tom Snr was a president and now Tom’s son Wayne is the serving president, who’s been privileged to see-out and celebrate the last century of the show and welcome the next under his leadership.

Tom said Wayne’s done a fine job as president, which has made him one proud father.

Another Tullamore farmer Ian Williamson said his family has attended and been involved with the show over the 100 years.

The 82-year-old was thrilled to see how many people attended the event.

“There’s more people here than we expected,” he said.

What Ian loves most about coming to the show is being part of its history.

“I always attended the show with my father and mother, I competed in the show ponies and I had a lot to do with the trotting,” he said.

Ian had been involved with the trotting at the show for about 40 years, one showgoer mentioning he had won a race in the last year it was on.

Ian still trains pacers to this day.

Interestingly one of the biggest changes for Ian has been the mobility of vehicles at the showground – the vehicles moving in and out for the show which otherwise was all done by horses in the past.

“There were a lot more locals who competed in events too [in the past],” he said.

“Nowadays there are many visitors who travel and enter the show.”

Adding to all the memories of course, was the wonderful history display in the main pavilion.

Former Tullamore woman Betty Berryman, who now lives in Narromine, was among the volunteers who spent all of last Thursday setting up the display.

Ducky Clemens had a large framed photograph of his grandfather Sam Clemens with his horse Esters Pride at the Tullamore Show in 1938, featured in the history display.

Ducky spent 70 years of his life in Tullamore, during that time he wrote the local history book. He now lives in Forbes.

Saturday and the 100th Tullamore Show were extra special for Ducky and his family.

“My family have been here 100 years today,” he said on Saturday, proudly.

“They moved here to Tullamore in 1925 on 9 August.”