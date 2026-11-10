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RSL sub-branch thanks community for support

<p>Parkes RSL Sub-Branch and Auxiliary members Ethel Pearce, Fran Dixon, Gary O\\'Conner, Lyn Kennedy (front), Raelene Knights, Paul Thomas (front) and Roger Helm at the street stall. PHOTO: Brendan McCool</p>\\n
<p>Parkes RSL Sub-Branch and Auxiliary members Ethel Pearce, Fran Dixon, Gary O\\'Conner, Lyn Kennedy (front), Raelene Knights, Paul Thomas (front) and Roger Helm at the street stall. PHOTO: Brendan McCool</p>\\n

Parkes RSL Sub-Branch and Auxiliary members Ethel Pearce, Fran Dixon, Gary O'Conner, Lyn Kennedy (front), Raelene Knights, Paul Thomas (front) and Roger Helm at the street stall. PHOTO: Brendan McCool

The Parkes RSL Sub-Branch sells poppy badges and merchandise ahead of national commemorations like Remembrance Day
Christine Little
November 10, 2026 • 02:22
Updated, November 10, 2026 • 02:24

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