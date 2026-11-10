RSL sub-branch thanks community for support

The Parkes RSL Sub-Branch and Auxiliary members ran a street stall outside Discount Dave's last Friday, selling poppy badges and Australian war memorial merchandise ahead of Remembrance Day this Wednesday. They were also selling raffle tickets. The money raised goes back into the sub-branch to support Parkes Shire war veterans and service men and women. LEFT: Cunningham’s IGA manager Steven Langlois and employee Matt Kenyon kindly donated a fruit hamper to the raffle, collected by Lyn Kennedy. RIGHT: Parkes butcher Paul Byrne donated meat for the Remembrance Day raffle, handing it over the Parkes RSL Auxiliary member Lyn Kennedy. The sub-branch and auxiliary would like to say a big thank you to Steven Langlois at Cunningham’s IGA for his donation and Paul Byrne at Parkes Central Butchery for their donations for the Remembrance Day raffle. Winner of the raffle was Roger Helm. The sub-branch and auxiliary would like to thank everyone for their support of the raffle and the stall. The Remembrance Day service at the cenotaph in Cooke Park will begin at 10.30am, with commemorations taking place and names of Parkes Shire's fallen read out by local students in time for the one minute's silence to be observed at 11am. For those who still might be interested in purchasing a poppy or other merchandise, can still do so at the Parkes Services Club after the ceremony. Look for the Parkes RSL Sub-Branch members. READ MORE: Families and mates reunited in remembrance