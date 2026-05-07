Parkes is a place that holds special meaning for Royal Far West, the not-for-profit Australian charity dedicated to improving the health and wellbeing of country children.

And Parkes is a town where the charity said they're proud to start this year’s Ride for Country Kids on 17 May.

"Our connection to Parkes runs deep," organisers said.

"Parkes holds a special place in Royal Far West’s history and future."

The Parkes Sunshine Club was founded by Frank Spicer in 1939, the owner and manager of Radio 2PK.

His daughter, the remarkable Betty Muzyczuk later led the club for decades, becoming one of Royal Far West’s most successful fundraising branches and raising around $2 million to support children’s health.

The Sunshine Club grew into one of Australia’s largest radio listener fundraising clubs, boasting over 5000 members.

Its daily broadcasts rallied the entire Central West, with households tuning in Monday to Friday to hear ‘Painting the Clouds with Sunshine’.

Betty inspired decades of creative fundraising, from rabbit drives and darts competitions to selling yabbies from local creeks.

No idea was too small if it helped a child in need.

Funds raised by the Sunshine Club helped to fund medical equipment, transport and accommodation for families needing care.

"That legacy in Parkes continues today," the charity said.

Royal Far West clinicians still work alongside schools and preschools across the Central West, including in Parkes and communities impacted by the 2022 floods.

Through trauma informed programs, classroom observations, and one to one support, they have helped children rebuild confidence, wellbeing, and resilience during recovery.

Royal Far West's connection to Parkes runs deep and its Ride for Country Kids will begin here on 17 May.

Ride for Country Kids will take cyclists on a journey through Royal Far West’s heartland over three days - starting in Parkes, and travelling through Molong, Manildra, Trundle, and Eugowra, before finishing in Forbes.

It begins with an official ribbon cutting at 7am on Sunday, 17 May at the Cooke Park Pavillion.

"We'd love to see everyone there," organisers said.

"As the riders roll out from Parkes to begin this year’s 12th Ride for Country Kids on 17 May, it truly feels like starting from home.

"We’re aiming to raise $500,000 to directly support the health and wellbeing of Australia’s country kids.

"We need your help to give these children the best start in life."

To find out more and to support the riders visit rideforcountrykids.com.au.