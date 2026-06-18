Parkes Rotary Club held their monthly meeting on 25 May and hosted guest speakers, Racheal Goodfellow and Amanda Mongan from Wings4Kidz.

Wings4Kidz aims to lessen the significant burden and effect of long-distance travel for regional children and families to access medical appointments by providing a specialist free air service along with a ground transport service to keep families together during this difficult journey.

After Racheal and Amanda finished their presentation, Parkes Rotary Club President, David Hughes presented them with a cheque for $500.