The AGM of the Parkes Red Cross was held earlier this month.

Our zone rep Sue Sharp conducted the election and all executive positions remained constant.

Red Cross opens on the first Friday of each month for teas and refreshments. Here delicious sandwiches, home made cakes and slices with tea and coffee are served by volunteer staff.

The enthusiastic team are keen to continue and make Red Cross a valuable and effective community support.

The tea rooms, which have been open since 1924, are a continuing social hub for all the community.

The rooms are available for event hire with several community groups booking their meeting and catering events.

The hall has a fully equipped kitchen, perfect for many clubs to cater, gather and enjoy.

Attracting new volunteers recently has boosted the capacity of the Parkes Red Cross Rooms.

The popular Elvis Festival saw the rooms open for display entertainment and hydration. This was enthusiastically embraced by the avid Elvis visitors.

The rooms were a safe haven in the cool for rest and relaxation from the heat.

The AGM meeting ended with enthusiastic thanks and praise from Sue Sharp in Cowra who is our zone rep, and the president gave a special thanks to all who so kindly contributed to our success, with time, cooking and serving.