Reading day a real humdinger

About 1000 people in Cooke Park, including the beloved Reading Bug, painted the town REaD muscially for the annual Parkes Reading Day on 16 October. Its organisers from Neighbourhood Central and Paint Parkes REaD were thrilled to see so many attend the day and are grateful to all those who helped make it happen. "Our foundational objective is to have every parent committed to read, talk, sing and rhyme with their children from birth to grow baby’s brain," founder Rhonda Brain said. "While our annual community reading days have always encompassed parts of all four, one is chosen to be the main highlight of the day. Hence this year’s musical focus." Neighburhood Central team Emily Harper, Maddie Nash, Chantelle Stevenson, Tina Nash, Rowena Jennings, and front, Shonel Redfern. PHOTOS: Submitted Ros Bell, Kerrie Peden, Sherree Rosser and Katrina Harris who performed and sang for students. Paint Parkes REaD founder Rhonda Brain with the Reading Bug on Reading Day. A wonderful team of volunteers, some who faithfully contribute every year, ensured the entertainment was its usual fun and full of engagement. "Cooke Park, thanks to Parkes Shire Council, is always beautifully maintained and is an ideal venue for community activities, and Neighbourhood Central is very grateful to all contributors who ensured the event was indeed a veritable humdinger," Rhonda said. The moments captured in time by so many, Rhonda added, describe the vibrancy of the day far better than any words. One-year-old Phoebe Amor made friends with this little reading bug. PHOTOS: Christine Little Year 1 students Lyanna, Mia, Connor, Adeline and Isabella from Parkes Christian School with their handmade instruments. Sisters Lottie (2) and Sadie (4) Hoe had fun playing with the instruments during Reading Day. Community groups such as the Parkes Community Choir and the Parkes Shire Concert Band loved being part of the day. "Community music added to the atmosphere of the Paint Parkes REaD event in Cooke Park," said Ellen Tom from the Parkes Shire Concert Band. "We go together, supporting the next generation in a fun day of music and reading." Here are some more photos taken on the day. TJ Lane, Luke Kruger, Leila Alone and Remi Robertson from Parkes Public School exploring Cooke Park on Reading Day. PHOTO: Christine Little The Parkes Shire Concert Band loves being part of community events and were there performing at Reading Day. The Parkes Community Choir were thrilled to perform at reading day this year. PHOTO: Cr Joy Paddison Maddie Nash accompanied Reading Bug around Cooke Park on the day. LEFT: Two-year-old Evie Little loved playing the instruments that were available in the park during reading day. RIGHT: Matilda Curtis (5), volunteer student from Parkes High School Charlotte Hutchings and Beatrix Riddington at the Jack and Jill game that was played at reading day. Addy Townsend, Elliott Gould, Tilly Watts and AJ Van Wyk from Parkes Christian School helped out at reading day by running one of the games. Duo Parkes mayor Neil Westcott and Mark Young have been entertaining students together at a reading day for 15 years now. Mark is a former principal from Middleton Public School, who's now retired and living in Orange, and was and continues to be a major participant and supporter of the PAINT THE TOWN REaD movement. Neil and Mark have done 15 reading days together and both travelled in the team that took part in the book relay around western NSW in 55 towns.