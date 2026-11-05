Social media
Home page>News>Community>Reading day a real humdi...
Community

Reading day a real humdinger

<p>Jett (3), mum Emma and Belle (1) Follers, along with 13-month-old Mackenzie Hausler, enjoyed some time on the picnic rugs with books and teddy bears. PHOTO: Christine Little</p>\\n
<p>Jett (3), mum Emma and Belle (1) Follers, along with 13-month-old Mackenzie Hausler, enjoyed some time on the picnic rugs with books and teddy bears. PHOTO: Christine Little</p>\\n

Jett (3), mum Emma and Belle (1) Follers, along with 13-month-old Mackenzie Hausler, enjoyed some time on the picnic rugs with books and teddy bears. PHOTO: Christine Little

About 1000 people attended this year's Reading Day in Cooke Park
November 5, 2026 • 02:27
Updated, November 5, 2026 • 03:44

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES