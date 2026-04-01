In an effort to raise funds and awareness for Wings 4 Kidz a group of local ladies, The Wild Sows, have held a successful pig races event at the Coachman Hotel.

The community came out to support the event including individuals from Nyngan and Sydney and together raised an outstanding $20,435 for Wings 4 Kidz.

Wings 4 Kidz is a 100 per cent volunteer-run organisation that provides free air transport for children in regional areas needing to attend medical appointments in major cities.

Lillah Smith and Izack Bolam into the pig spirit for the Parkes pig races.

The unique fundraising event had plenty of excitement with bidding wars throughout the afternoon, eager to put money on a winning pig with the highest bid reaching $1200 which contributed to the final tally.

The Wild Sows would like to say a big thank you to the team at the Coachman Hotel for letting them turn their outdoor area into pig races, and going above and beyond to support the very worth cause.

The pig races were just the start of their fundraising with their next event a four-person ambrose competition at the Canowindra Golf Club on 11 April before the girls set off on their posite bikes for four days riding 800km from Orange to Dubbo from 21 to 24 April in the Never Late-Fe-Mail Postie Bike Ride with 80 other ladies.

Seven pigs had their work cut out for them, racing for Wings 4 Kidz.

If you would like to support the girls you can follow them on Facebook at The Wild Sows, donate to their fundraising page or buy a ticket in their raffle to win your very own posite bike.

All money raised by the group goes directly to Wings 4 Kidz ensuring they are able to stay in the air and continue making a difference for regional families.

The Wild Sows would also like to thank their sponsors who have made their fundraising events possible: Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete, Telescope Tyres and Batteries, Worklocker Parkes, Parkes Courier Services, Roylances Tractor Replacements, Steve Magill Earthmoving, Sullivans Mining and Industrial, Mapperson Mechanical, Central West Fluid Power, Spinifex Recruiting, C and M Civil Earthworks and Elders Insurance Western Plains.