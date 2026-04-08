We were so fortunate to welcome Georgia Weir to Peak Hill to kick off Deadly Runners.

Georgia is the founder of Deadly Runners, a movement that began in 2014 after she saw the potential to be able to share her skills to help others to achieve their running goals.

After battling mental health challenges and addiction, she tried running to help her cope and manage and after six months of training she ran the New York Marathon.

Her inspiring story has encouraged others to take on the challenge of a walk to run program to improve their health. This has been an opportunity to encourage each other and challenge themselves to take on a new challenge.

We hope that she will join us back in Peak Hill to encourage more people to take the challenge and other challenges into the future.

This is possible with the support of the Peak Hill Building Healthy Communities Challenge, which is a challenge initiated by Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD), with the goal of improving the healthy built environment, increasing community physical activity, promoting healthy eating, supporting people to quit smoking or vaping and to strengthen community connection and wellbeing.

As part of the Challenge, we held a propagation workshop at the Peak Hill Community Garden, delivered by Cliff George.

This Saturday, we welcome participants back to the Garden for another propagation workshop.

This time our focus will be saltbush and quandongs. Once again, thank you to Cliff George and this workshop will also be delivered by Judi Unger. Details are on the Peak Hill HEART Facebook page.

We know the project also as the Peak Hill HEART (Healthy Eating, Activity & Resilience Together) Project, which was the name given to the project by the initial grant applicant, Louise O’Leary.

We are pleased to be able to offer spaces at an upcoming Mental Healthy First Aid Course (MHFA) course in Peak Hill on Wednesday and Thursday, 22 and 23 May. This course is free, but requires registration, which can be found here and will be run by Phil Worrad from Rural Adversity Mental Health Program (RAMHP).

The Standard Mental Health First Aid course teaches participants how to provide initial support to another adult who may be experiencing a mental health problem or mental health crisis.

For further information on this article, please go to www.centralwestlachlanlandcare.org, Facebook or Instagram @cwllandcare or contact Marg Applebee on 0418 611 053.