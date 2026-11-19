Members of the Parkes VIEW Club gathered for a community luncheon and to cheer on their favourite horse running in the Melbourne Cup. Along with enjoying a nice lunch at the Parkes Services Club, VIEW Club members also dressed in their best race day clothes, with a 'most elegant lady' and 'best headwear' awarded as part of the fun. Maree Welsh won the flowers for the most elegant lady category, while Pamlea Ward won the best headwear category. Lorraine Chambers, Jean Houweling, Jennifer Calvert, Joyful Anne and most elegant lady Maree Welsh from the Parkes VIEW Club at their Melbourne Cup day luncheon. Margaret Klein, Cheryl Thompson and Marion Parsons with the club's Melbourne Cup display.