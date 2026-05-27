The tragic death of five-year-old Warlpiri child Kumanjayi Little Baby, who was taken from her home in the Old Timers town camp in Alice Springs on 25 April 2026, has sparked grief and outrage across Australia.

Her body was discovered on 30 April, and a 47-year-old man has since been charged with her murder.

On the evening of 7 May 2026, communities nationwide gathered to honour Kumanjayi Little Baby’s memory, with Parkes joining the national vigil in unity with Alice Springs.

More than 50 people braved the cold to attend the gathering at the Parkes Bushman Hill Amphitheatre.

Many wore pink, the young girl’s favourite colour, and held candles as a symbol of remembrance, respect, and collective mourning.

Many wore pink to the vigil held in Parkes.

The vigil commenced with a Welcome to Country delivered by Parkes Aboriginal Community Working Party Chair Michael James.

Parkes Shire Mayor Neil Westcott followed with a heartfelt address, touching many attendees by respectfully incorporating Wiradjuri language into his speech.

Community member Irene Ridgeway shared important cultural insight, speaking on the significance of some Aboriginal nations choosing not to publicly share names or images during Sorry Business.

She explained that, within certain traditions, this practice is observed to allow the spirit to rest peacefully.

Parkes Shire Councillors joined the vigil including Joy Paddison and Matthew Scherer.

A minute’s silence was observed as the community stood together in reflection.

Amanda Corcoran then offered a prayer, before Wayne Bloomfield, leader of the Parkes Aboriginal men’s group, closed the evening with a powerful tribute and a moving rendition of Breath of Life.

The vigil served as a heartfelt expression of sorrow, solidarity, and community strength, as Parkes joined the country in mourning the devastating loss of a young life.