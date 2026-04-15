“I made it!” So said Rene Britt with a smile when asked to respond to speeches and words of affection at her 100th birthday celebration.

This community stalwart known by so many for her various volunteer roles over decades enjoyed a celebration of her life at Southern Cross Federation House on Saturday, 4 April.

More than 80 family and friends gathered for an afternoon of memories and reminiscences.

More than 80 family and friends gathered at Southern Cross Federation House for Rene Britt's 100th birthday celebration.

Rene was born at “The Hermitage” Private Hospital, located on the western side of the current Baptist Church, in Parkes on 2 April, 1926.

She grew up on the family farm at Bogan Gate and later married Arch Britt in 1945.

They had five children, and she now has 12 adult grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

Arch passed away suddenly in 1985 leaving a void that was difficult to fill, particularly after moving into town from the farm.

She recalled that was when she started helping out in community matters and went on to help with extensive travel experiences for people through companies such as Western Road Liners and Loaders Coaches.

Her role as hostess on coach journeys all over Australia, as well as to the Australian Tennis Open in Melbourne each year, have been remembered fondly by many locals and other travellers from all over the state.

She also had a role in junior sports, particularly tennis and cricket, where she assisted with administration and encouraged the younger participants to always do their best.

She had an avid interest in tennis, cricket and football at the local, state and national levels.

Parkes Shire Mayor Neil Westcott visited Rene on the day of her birthday and presented her with a bouquet of flowers, a letter of congratulations and a Sir Henry Parkes Medallion, recognising her contribution to the community, her agricultural interests, sport administration and tourism over many years.

She was deeply honoured by Parkes Shire Council’s recognition but said she was just doing the things she loved.

Her eldest son Colin acted as MC for the speeches during her birthday celebration and Joy Drury, one of Rene’s many relations, also made a heartwarming speech thanking Rene for her friendship, travels and guidance over the years.

In response, and after again stating she had beaten the odds to become a centenarian, she thanked all those who travelled long distances, the people responsible for catering and arrangements, all the staff at Southern Cross Village and her extended family for being with her on her special occasion.

Rene wished everybody a happy Easter, and concluded by cutting the birthday cake and posing with many of those present for photos.