Trundle Showground's pavilions were filled with colour, creativity, talent and laughter during the 115th Trundle Show last week.

Trundle is proud of their exhibitions and the many people behind them, which make the show the success it is.

Multiple awards have been created in recognition of those who have had an impact on their class at the Trundle Show.

This year saw the special introduction of the Peter 'Fat' Harmer Perpetual Trophy.

The trophy was donated by the Harmer family in memory of Fat and awards an exhibitor in photography who enters in animal or bird study.

The inaugural winner of this special trophy was Georgia Watt.

The Jessie Berry Memorial Shield is the most notable at the Trundle Show with the shield first awarded in 2000.

It's presented to the most successful exhibitor in the pavilion sections and this year was awarded to Sonia Durning who previously won the prestigious award in 2023.

Nathaniel Kelly was awarded the Jim Harmer Memorial Trophy for the second year.

The memorial trophy recognises the most successful exhibitor under 16 years and was first awarded in 2002.

Recognising the best exhibit in class K (produce) the Barry Harmer Perpetual Trophy was first awarded in 2017 and out of the previous six years it has been awarded the last three has gone to Barry himself.

This year was no different with Barry being awarded the trophy for the fourth year in a row for his outstanding fruit and vegetables which are hard to beat.

The May Collier OAM Perpetual Shield was the last pavilion trophy presented, which recognises the best exhibit in the pavilion on the day of the show.

The shield was first awarded in 2022 and this year the recognition went to Fiona Sanderson.